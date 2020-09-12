The Klottey Korle Constituency has commended Dr Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, the Member of Parliament (MP), for her commitment to the provision of basic amenities to enhance the wellbeing of the people.

The constituents, therefore, affirmed their support for her and promised to retain her in Parliament come December 7 to continue with the development of the area.

The electorate gave the commendation in a random interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) when Dr Agyeman Rawlings embarked on some campaign activities in the Constituency.

Mr Bashiru Nii Narh Alema, an opinion leader, asked the people not to deny themselves the opportunity to retain Dr Agyeman Rawlings who would represent their interest and ensure more development projects to enhance their standard of living.

“Don’t fail to vote massively for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the December 7, 2020 general election,” he said.

Dr Agyeman Rawlings, on her part, said she had donated over 1,200 desks to basic schools, provided special package of 250,000 Ghana cedis scholarships to basic, second-cycle and tertiary students and donated 2,400 mathematical sets to Junior High School students to support them in the upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination.

She said she also donated 240 science sets to boost teaching and learning, supported the formation of sport clubs, and provided support for traders and artisans, religious bodies and traditional rulers among other things.

She said she had supported the installation of street lights throughout the constituency, provided free healthcare and registered 10,000 constituents onto the National Health Insurance Scheme, while health institutions had also benefitted from her support.

“It is my belief that the provision of social amenities, apart from improving the lives of the people, is also a long term investment in the building of the human resource the nation needs,” she said.