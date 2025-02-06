Klottey Korle Constituents Petition Parliament Over Disparaging Remarks Against MP Zenator Rawlings

Constituents of the Klottey Korle Constituency in the Greater Accra Region have petitioned the Speaker of Parliament to address derogatory comments made against their Member of Parliament, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings.

The petition follows an incident in Parliament on Tuesday, February 4, where an unidentified voice from the Minority side allegedly shouted at Dr. Rawlings, telling her to “sit down, you daughter of a murderer,” as she rose to speak.

The comment, which has sparked outrage, was made during a parliamentary session. While the Minority Leader, who had the floor at the time, urged his colleagues to refrain from such remarks, he reportedly added that there was evidence to support the claim, further escalating the tension.

The constituents, however, view the comments as not only disrespectful but also damaging to the reputation of their MP and the constituency as a whole. They are calling for a thorough investigation into the incident and for appropriate action to be taken against the individual responsible.

In a post shared on social media, Parliament confirmed that it had received the petition. The post stated, “A delegation from the Klottey Korle Constituency today presented a petition to Parliament on disparaging comments made against their Member of the House, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings on Tuesday, 4th February. They petitioned the Speaker to deal with the matter urgently. The petition was received by the Clerk to Parliament, Mr. Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror.”

Dr. Zanetor Rawlings, the daughter of former President Jerry John Rawlings, has been a vocal advocate for her constituency and a prominent figure in Ghanaian politics. The incident has reignited discussions about decorum and respect in parliamentary proceedings, with many calling for stricter measures to prevent such behavior in the future.

The petition underscores the growing concern among constituents about the treatment of their representatives and the need for accountability within the legislative body. As the Speaker of Parliament reviews the petition, the public awaits a resolution that upholds the dignity of the House and ensures that such incidents are not repeated.

For now, the focus remains on addressing the hurt caused by the remarks and restoring confidence in the parliamentary process. The Klottey Korle Constituency’s action serves as a reminder of the importance of respect and professionalism in governance, particularly in a space as influential as Parliament.