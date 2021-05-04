The Office of Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Member of Parliament (MP) for Klottey Korle has organise a horse-riding demonstration on the Oxford Street of Osu to create friendly relationship between the police and the community.

The exercise, which was a project of the MP, was held in partnership with the Mounted Squadron of the Ghana Police Service and the Oxford Street Business Owners Association.

The programme took place simultaneously in three places namely the Oxford Street, the Independence Square Beach and the Police Barracks and afforded some community members, especially the youth to ride on a horse for the first time.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said there had been negative sentiment between the police and the community in some sense hence the decision to bridge the gap between them through the initiation of the horse riding.

She said the Mounted Squadron of the Ghana Police Service was located at Osu with 27 horses and aside providing ceremonial services it was important the Unit was made accessible and affordable to the public to become a win-win situation.

“This would make the children of the community to learn how to ride horses and people would come and pay, which would help the police to generate their own income. “It is a project I believe would improve relations between the police and the community and would improve tourism in the area.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings said the initiative would be made sustainable through public private partnership with the Oxford Business Owners Association and the involvement of the community.

