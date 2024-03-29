Kls Inspires Learning Among Loho Tendamba Primary School Pupils

Source: Aminu Ibrahim

The KIM’s Learning Sessions (KLS) have inspired pupils of Loho Tendamba Primary School to learn and imbibe the spirit of academic excellence in their educational lives.

KLS, an initiative by 11-year-old Kieran Iqbal Mwinekumo, seeks to promote reading, writing, and basic Information Technology (IT) skills among early-grade learners in rural communities in the Upper West Region.

The outreach, held on March 16, 2024 at Loho Tendanba Primary School in the Nadowli-Kaleo District of the Upper West Region, marked the first for the year.

Addressing the children before the commencement of the learning activities, Kiran Iqbal Mwinekumo, the Founder of the KLS initiative, said the session was to help the children to master the skill of writing legibly and also the art of creative writing.

He implored the children to take the session serious saying that “if you are able to do what we are going to teach you and do it well, we have a file containing books, pencils, erasers, and sharpeners for you.”

The children, comprising of grade one to three learners, were put in mixed-ability groups and provided with age-appropriate task to perform.

They were guided by a team of volunteers, some of whom were professional teachers and other experienced individuals with expertise in teaching, learning, and motivating children to achieve.

While grades one and two children were engaged in penmanship activities, the grade three children were engaged in both penmanship and composition writing activities.

As the session progressed, Kieran said he was impressed with the abilities and interest of the children in the activities.

“They are doing well. Most of them are able to carry out the task without major assistance. And as I said in the beginning, those who will do well, the best amongst them, will be awarded,” he said.

He called on the public to support the initiative to reach out to more underprivileged children in rural communities within the Upper West Region with his innovative teaching and learning activities.

Founding Patron of KLS and mother of Kieran, Maria Johana Yuorpor encouraged the children to continue to practice what they were taught both in school and at home to ensure they never forget them and to become better.

She urged the children to stay motivated in learning whether or not they were provided with awards based on the tasks of the day.

“If you do not receive an award, it does not mean you did not perform well or you are not good. Keep learning hard so that next time when we come, or even with any other activities in your school, you should get an award,” she urged.

Shakirat Ali Pelpuo, a volunteer facilitator, called on parents to take active interest in the learning and educational objectives of their children.

“Parents should ensure their children learn, do their home work and other assignments,” she said, adding that the educational status of parents should not be a hindrance to helping children to attain quality education.

Out of 48 children who participated in the session, a quarter of them drawn across all grades were awarded with parcels for having satisfactorily completed their tasks and all others were given pencils.

A total of of fifty story books were also donated to the school as part of the KLS mini library project in the schools and communities.

The head teacher of the school, Mr. Albert Vulsuuri expressed gratitude to the KLS team and promised the books would be taken good care of and put to the intended use for the benefit of the children.

The other volunteer team members who facilitated the sessions included Winifred Zoyaar, Hidayatu Yahaya, Ismail K Shazia, Bernard B Benon, Abdul-Rauf Issahaque, and Aminu Ibrahim.