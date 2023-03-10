KMA demands removal of all illegal structures from unauthorized places by March 31

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly has ordered owners of containers and kiosks along all unauthorized areas to remove them by March 31, this year.

The Spatial Planning Unit has been tasked to forcibly remove all such containers and kiosks if the owners failed to remove them themselves.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Assembly in Kumasi, said the management of the Assembly was very much concern the proliferation of kiosks and containers in the city, especially along commercial roads.

It said such activities by traders and others, had grossly been done without planning approval and permissions from the assembly.

“The Assembly is ordering any one with kiosks or containers around the city to remove them by 31st March 2023.

The affected people are advised to comply or have the KMA, and its assigned agents demolish and surcharge them for cost of demolishing”.

The statement mentioned some of the areas to be affected as the Western by-pass (Abrepo Junction to Santasi Roundabout), Southern by-pass (Santasi to Ahodwo), Eastern by-pass (Asokwa Interchange to Anloga junction), old Bekwai Road (Harper Road to Daban), New Bekwai Road (Bekwai Roundabout to Daban), Ministries Area, Adum, Ridge Danyame and Residential Areas, Hudson Road (Mall Junction to Children’s Park) and Osei Tutu II Boulevard (Kumasi to Ejisu Road) Asafo Interchange to Anloga Junction.

Others are Kumasi-Berekese (Abrepo Junction to Ohwim, Kumasi-Mampong Road (Kejetia to Mmrom, Tafo Nhyiaeso), Kumasi-Anto Road 9Airport Roundabout to Duase), Kumasi-Sunyani Road (KATH to Sofoline Interchange), Kumasi-Lake Road (Abinkyi to Mall Area) and Kumasi Sports Stadium and its environs and other areas within the Metropolis.

The statement urged those concern to adhere to the directives and comply for their own interest.