The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) is envisioning the digitisation of revenue mobilisation to ensure the processes meet contemporary standards and practices.

The move forms part of efforts to use digital tools for a more effective management of local public finances and also address leakages in revenue mobilisation.

Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), who was addressing a meeting of the Assembly in Kumasi, hinted that the African Smart Towns Network (ASToN) was supporting the authorities to bring their vision to fruition.

ASToN is a network of some selected African cities that want to use digital tools in finding solutions to prevailing development challenges as pertained to their specific localities and contexts.

Consequently, the KMA is planning to revamp its Revenue Unit with digital tools to be able to build a reliable data base and adopt an e-tax system to enhance revenue mobilisation.

The Third Ordinary Meeting of the First Session of the Eight Assembly discussed issues relating to revenue mobilisation, security and infrastructural development, environmental sustainability, public-private-partnerships and maintenance of law and order.

Mr Assibey-Antwi said the total revenue received as at October, 2020 was GH¢34,271,791.92, representing 58.22 per cent out of the total projection of GH¢58,867,392.95.

In terms of the Internally Generated Funds, the Assembly had collected GH¢16,774,454.40 out of the projected GH¢24,000,000.00, representing 69.89 per cent within the period under review.

This performance, according to the MCE, was below the expected 83.33 per cent for the period.

He observed that the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative toll on the revenues of the Assembly and, therefore, stressed the need for the authorities to strategise to mop up revenue for development purposes