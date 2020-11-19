The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) says it will continue to open its doors to ensure that citizens participate actively in the governance of the city.

Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, Metropolitan Chief Executive, who stated this, said active citizen engagement and participation was the surest way to promote a transparent, accountable and participatory local governance system.

Addressing a citizen engagement workshop in Kumasi, he said though the coronavirus pandemic had brought in its wake some social and physical restrictions, the Assembly would continue to adopt innovative strategies to engage residents on the various policies and programmes, aimed at transforming the city and improve the living conditions of the people.

The one-day workshop was organized by the KMA under its ‘Deal Project’, with sponsorship from VNG International, a Municipality in The Hague, Netherlands.

Participants included representatives of market women, assembly members, environmental health officers, town planning officers, civic education officers and media practitioners.

Mr Assibey Antwi pointed out that the role of citizens in the decision making process at the local governance level could not be downplayed.

The Assembly would therefore, partner effectively with civil society groups, trade associations, traditional authorities, youth groups, development partners and all key stakeholders, to achieve the goal of a resilient, safe and sustainable city, which would be the pride of all.