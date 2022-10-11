KNECF Newly Nominated Executives Pay Courtesy Call On Kassena Nankana East MCE

The newly nominated Executives of the Kasena Nankana East Community Foundation ( KNECF) led by its Chairman Mr. Gregory Abe-l-Kpeng on Monday, 10th October, 2022 paid a courtesy call on the Kasena Nankana East Municipal Chief Executive Officer ( MCE)Hon. Joseph Adongo in his office to officially introduce the Concept of the Kassena Nankana East Community Foundation(KNECF) to him.

Among the issues raised were the fact that KNECF is a community owned phylantrophy institution which seeks to encourage community volunteerism and community Phylantrophy among residents home and abroad so that developmental challenges which are faced community members can be Identified and tackled by residents through KNECF.

The visit was also aimed at strengthening the relationship between (KNECF) and the assembly and to introduce the newly elected executives to their key stakeholders.

They also discussed about how the Assembly can collaborate with them for the betterment of the Kasena Nankana East Municipality.

The chairman Mr. Gregory Abe-l-Kpeng was accompanied by

Mr. Sylvester Kariba Vice Chairman.

Mr. Nelson Anankware Treasurer.

Mr. Joseph Tiewul Kokoro, member in charge of visibility and Fund Raising.

Rashida Alhassan (Mrs) CEO.

Mr. Iddrisu Abubakar

Programmes Officer.

The (MCE) Mr Joseph Adongo who welcomed the delegation was very happy about the concept and stated that since the foundation is coming to complement the efforts of the Municipal Assembly. “It was a good course and that in the end the ultimate beneficiaries are the community members of Kassena Nankana East Municipality”.

The MCE charged the foundation to make a good use of community leaders and Assembly Men to identify citizens who are well to do in their locality to help them carry out their projects in the various communities.