KNET launches IoT service based on AYECKA technology

The premium wholly Ghanaian-owned African continental technology firm – KNET Ghana Ltd (’KNET’) is today announcing the launch of its new IoT service called “IoT anywhere”.

This exciting solution will be delivered in cooperation with Israeli satellite tech giant, AYECKA who will provide the underlying technology.

KNET’s new branded service “IoT Anywhere” will provide customers with the ability to automate processes, cut out operational costs and have up to date information on their systems.

The service will be delivered across various sectors – Manufacturing, Agriculture, Healthcare, Waste & Power Management among many others.

AYECKA will provide KNET with the HUB technology as well as the new AR1100 user terminal. The unique technology allows for high performance and very efficient use of the bandwidth, all in low-cost user terminals.

AYECKA will supply the complete technology solution, enabling KNET to offer an unprecedented IoT service in Africa.

President of AYECKA, Avi Barda said, “I am honoured to cooperate with KNET. The AYECKA technology will enable KNET’s service to offer its customers in Africa the opportunity to deploy IoT networks to serve multiple applications, all in an affordable price of hardware and service”.

Richard Hlomador, Chairman and CEO KNET said, “We are delighted to continue our commitment to ensure our customers across the world’s fastest growing economies have access to global standards of value-added services. “IoT Anywhere” is the latest in our diverse portfolio of products. We are very excited to continue to pursue our vision to offer top tier technology solutions to a diverse range of clients across Africa.”

About KNET

KNET is a technology company registered in Ghana since 1996, and has tremendous experience and knowledge in telecommunication solutions, with many landmark deployments in Africa. They include the Migration from Analogue to Digital TV in Ghana, Direct-to-Home TV Services on the Astra 2F Satellite covering the whole of West Africa, and the ITU award-winning Rural Telephony solution deployed in many rural communities in Ghana & beyond.

Learn more about KNET’s deployment of “Endless Possibilities” for customers on http://www.knetgh.com or via email at info@knetgh.com

About AYECKA

Established in 2005, privately held AYECKA Communication Systems Ltd., is a leading provider of innovative and cost-effective solutions for satellite link-based IP and video delivery. The company’s SATCOM offerings, comply with the strictest requirements and regulations, and continuously drive and exceed satellite communication technology performance standards.

To learn more about AYECKA’s Space Modemware, Gateway and Modem Solutions for LEO – visit www.ayecka.com or email info@ayecka.com.