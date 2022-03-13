Knights And Ladies Of Marshal Launch Golden Jubilee

The Noble Order of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall in the Tamale Ecclesiastical Province has launched their 50th Anniversary celebration to amongst others thank God for their growth and development in the area.

The anniversary, which will be climaxed in September, this year, is on the theme: “The Knights and Ladies of Marshall, Discipleship and Evangelisation in the Tamale Ecclesiastical Province”.

Activities lined up for the anniversary included a provincial reunion conference and the climax.

The Noble Order of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall is a Catholic fraternal society founded in the country in 1926, and on September 16, 1972, the first Council of the Noble Order was consecrated (opened) in Tamale marking the beginning of the Knights of Marshall in the northern territories of Ghana hence the anniversary.

Sir Knight Veteran Bro Commander Dr Sir Edmund S.K Kwaw, the Supreme Director of the Noble Order, who launched the anniversary in Tamale, gave a history of the Noble Order saying the Knights and Ladies of Marshall was a Catholic fraternal society founded in Ghana on 18th November, 1926.

He indicated that the Founders of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall, who were 13 young men from the St. Paul’s Parish in Sekondi, Ghana named the Noble Order after Sir James Marshall.

According to him, Sir James Marshall, a converted Catholic, served in the Gold Coast as a Chief Magistrate and a Judicial Assessor, and whose untiring efforts led to the re-evangelisation of the Catholic Faith in Ghana by his appeal for priests and facilitation of the arrival work with Revered Father Eugene Moreau and Revered Father Augustine Murat in the country.

Sir Knight Veteran Kwaw said the Noble Order existed for the purpose of rallying Catholic men and women for effective lay apostolate and to advance fraternal relations, unity, charity and service to God and the country.

Most Revered Philip Naameh, Metropolitan Archbishop of Tamale advised Catholics to seriously exercise the 40-day fasting and prayer towards the preparation of liturgical Easter Lenten season.

He urged Catholics to abide by the rules for the fasting during the lent period as well as practise the faith by welcoming others as brothers and sisters into church.