Knights and Ladies of Marshall climax 50th anniversary celebration

Members of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall, a fraternal society in the Catholic Church, who are in the Tamale Ecclesiastical Province (TEP), have held their reunion conference to climax their year-long 50th anniversary celebration.

The four-day conference, which ended on Sunday, featured activities that included public lectures and closed with a mass at the Our Lady of Annunciation Cathedral in Tamale.

The celebration was on the theme: “The Knights and Ladies of Marshall: Discipleship and Evangelisation in the Tamale Ecclesiastical Province.”

About 700 participants attended the reunion conference, which was graced by Sir Kt. Bro. Patrick Anumel, the Supreme Knight and Most Respected Sister Elizabeth Anderson-Yebuah, the Grand Lady, who led a high-powered delegation from the Supreme Council and Grand Court to the conference.

The first council (male branch) of the society in the TEP, which covers the five administrative regions of the north, was consecrated on September 16, 1972, in Tamale.

Council 27, the premier Council in the TEP, has since grown in number and currently there are 32 Councils and 29 Courts (female branch) in the TEP impacting positively on the Church and society.

Most Reverend Philip Naameh, Metropolitan Archbishop of Tamale, speaking during the opening ceremony of the conference in Tamale, said the fraternity’s decision to reflect on discipleship and evangelisation was commendable.

He said Marshallans were expected to live together in the practice of unity, charity and service with all people.

He said “In my view, this reunion conference offers this opportunity for you as Marshallans to discern new ways to evangelise anew the people in our time. I want to let you know that whichever way you may look at it, discipleship will be key and central. So, you need to focus on how you can form yourselves as disciples of Christ.”

Most Reverend Naameh entreated the Marshallans to emulate Sir James Marshall, who championed the re-establishment of the Catholic Church in Ghana with evangelisation, adding that, “he showed us that laity can contribute a lot to the evangelisation of people.”

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, whose speech was read on his behalf, urged the Catholic Church and the Marshallans to work towards recruiting more members to advance their cause.

He also commended the society for its charity activities.

Professor Seidu Al-hassan, Vice-Chancellor of UDS, whose speech was read on his behalf, encouraged the Catholic Church to continue its contributions towards the socio-economic development of the country.