The Kwame Nkrumah Ideological Institute (KNII) has condemned the illegal activities of the secessionist groups in the Volta Region .

The said groups blocked some principal roads in the Volta Region, raided some police stations where they abducted three police officers and ransacked their armoury, as well as burnt a State Transport Corporation (STC) bus, among others.

Mr Benjamin Anyagre, Executive Director of KNII, said “the sacrifices of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah for building a Nation-State should be guarded and protected by all citizens of Ghana”.

Mr Anyagre said the KNII was therefore calling on the Government to engage the various traditional leaders in whose jurisdictions those secessionist activities took place to help find a lasting solution to the crime.

“Experts in conflict prevention and resolutions, including Christians, Muslims, and Traditional leaders should be brought on board to play a role against this retrogressive act to help ensure sanity, and protect the people, properties, and Ghana as one Nation-State”.

He indicated that the issue was of top priority in terms of the security of Ghana hence, it should be of much concern to all political parties in Ghana as the country” heads towards the December 7, 2020, presidential and parliamentary elections.”

“The Africa, we want must be devoid of further divisive tendencies, ” he stressed.