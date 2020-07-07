Ghanaian Singer and Physician Knii Lante has released the official video for his deeply moving song “Humanity” dedicated to all frontline healthcare workers.

This tribute video by Knii Lante has come at a sad time when his country Ghana and the world at large are losing dedicated doctors, nurses and other frontline workers to the coronavirus.

The hope is that a vaccine may be found soon and that as scientists work around the clock for a cure, humanity does its best to follow the preventive measures to halt the pandemic’s spread.

The powerful documentary styled video for “Humanity” was directed by Afful tha Genius and Bold Pictures and endorsed by the Ghana Medical Association

