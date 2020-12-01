The wicked Afro-Beats single which was released earlier this year is set to be given a new and greater push by Crux Global, a digital distribution and management company based in the UK.

The Official video for ‘I Just Want To’ already has 149,000 views on YouTube and is much loved by most fans of the unassuming singer .

With this partnership, we are set to see the song reach a much wider audience globally and expose the amazing vocal and lyrical gifts of Knii Lante to the wider world.