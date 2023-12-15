KNUST Appreciates Duah-Kuffour and Asante Kotoko for Physiotherapy Initiative

In a gesture of appreciation, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) extends its heartfelt thanks to Emmanuel Jaidyn Duah-Kuffour and Asante Kotoko Sporting Club for their groundbreaking initiative in the field of Physiotherapy.

The inaugural internship program, spearheaded by Duah-Kuffour, former Physiotherapist of Asante Kotoko, has left an indelible mark on the students from KNUST’s Physiotherapy and Sports Science department – Andrews Boateng, a dedicated second-year student, and Yaa Safowaa, a passionate third-year student.

KNUST thanked Asante Kotoko Sporting Club for the great opportunity given to their students through their Physiotherapy department initiative,” encapsulates the sentiment of gratitude prevailing among the students and the university as a whole.

As the first batch of interns, Andrews Boateng and Yaa Safowaa, complete the program, KNUST acknowledges Duah-Kuffour’s instrumental role in providing them with invaluable hands-on experience.

The university commends its vision and commitment to nurturing the next generation of physiotherapists, recognizing the significant impact of this initiative on the academic and practical growth of the students involved.

Andrews Boateng, a second-year student, and Yaa Safowaa, a third-year student, as beneficiary students, express their deep appreciation for the opportunity to learn and apply their knowledge in a real-world setting. They highlight Duah-Kuffour’s mentorship and the supportive environment created by Asante Kotoko Sporting Club during their internship. Both students eagerly anticipate contributing to the field of Physiotherapy, inspired by the lessons and experiences gained through this innovative program.

The collaboration between Asante Kotoko and KNUST stands as a testament to the positive impact that can be achieved through partnerships between academic institutions and sports organizations. This initiative not only enriches the education of the students involved but also strengthens the bridge between academia and practical application in the dynamic field of physiotherapy. KNUST looks forward to future collaborations that continue to uplift and empower students, thanks to the vision and commitment of individuals like Emmanuel Jaidyn Duah-Kuffour.