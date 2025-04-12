KNUST Bans Two Former Students Over Persistent Campus Misconduct

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has permanently barred two dismissed students, Richard Fosu-Boateng and Appiah Owusu, from its premises after they repeatedly trespassed and engaged in disruptive behavior.

The university declared them persona non grata in an April 11, 2025, statement, citing violations of campus security and student safety.

Fosu-Boateng was expelled in March 2022, while Owusu’s dismissal took effect at the close of the 2023/2024 academic year. Despite losing their student status, the pair allegedly continued to infiltrate residential halls, harass students, and participate in vandalism. A recent unlawful assembly involving both individuals resulted in property damage, with campus surveillance systems capturing their actions.

“These individuals are no longer bonafide students and are prohibited from accessing any part of the university,” stated Deputy Registrar Daniel Norris Bekoe. He warned that current students aiding the duo would face disciplinary measures, including potential expulsion.

KNUST emphasized its zero-tolerance stance toward misconduct, reiterating its commitment to safeguarding campus order. The decision underscores broader challenges academic institutions face in enforcing security protocols amid rising concerns over student safety.

While such bans are rare, they reflect KNUST’s adherence to strict disciplinary frameworks. Similar incidents at other Ghanaian universities, such as the University of Ghana’s 2023 crackdown on unauthorized gatherings, highlight the balancing act between maintaining academic freedom and curbing unlawful activities. For now, KNUST’s move signals a firm resolve to prioritize institutional integrity over individual transgressions.