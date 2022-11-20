KNUST crowned champions of 2022 GUSA games

The male and female football teams from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) were crowned champions of the 27th Ghana University Students Association (GUSA) Games.

They emerged winners after beating the University of Ghana and the University of Development Studies respectively.

The male category ended 5-4 on penalties having seen an exciting rivalry between the University of Ghana and KNUST which pulled many to the Paa Joe Stadium in Kumasi.

The men in red and yellow, KNUST began the game on a high note as they managed to grab an early goal to take full control of the game, hoping to complete their host and win agenda.

After minutes of trying to find the net again, their opponents were up to the task to change the game with their high pressing play, leaving no stone unturned in their half as the first half of game ended 1-0 in favour of the host team.

After recess, the homers started to frustrate their rivals who showed no signs of giving up anytime soon.

The efforts of University of Ghana finally paid off as they got back into the game with a tap in cross to level the game.

Both sides after several attempts could not register any goals as King Faisal’s Abdul Jabal made some incredible saves in favour of KNUST to complete the host and win agenda of the Kumasi based side.

Elsewhere in the female soccer tournament, KNUST made history once again as they managed to carry the day, beating Northern based side, University of Development Studies 1-0 in the finals to grab yet another gold.

Also, the University of Education defeated University of Ghana 3-1 to book third place.