A group of Master of Science (MSc) Development Management students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have refurbished a classroom block at Sebrebor in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality.

The group known as Stars of Development Management (DM2020), renovated the three unit classroom block for the Ebenezer Hills Basic ‘1’ School.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Mahama Amadu Jaama, leader of the group, explained that, the gesture was a part of Social Entrepreneurship and Philanthropy (SEaP), a component of the Development Management course.

Mr Jaama added that it was important for the team to help solve some community challenges by engaging the various stakeholders through its needs assessment policy.

He said the group was ready to contribute its quota to achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG4) which required that quality education was administered to students hence the need to refurbish the three unit classroom block.

He informed that, the refurbished classroom block would offer the students and teachers a conducive atmosphere for learning and teaching, adding that the team would soon connect electricity to the head teacher’s office.

Mr. Winfred Kanda, head teacher, assured the group that the property would be well maintained and said pupils would be happy to see their school block renovated when they resume in January.

He thanked the team for the kind gesture and appealed to other benevolent organizations for help.

The team planted trees on the school compound.