KNUST Enrolls Over 50,000 Students Amid Competitive Admissions Cycle

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has officially admitted 50,895 students for the 2024/2025 academic year, marking one of its largest intakes in recent history.

The figure, announced during a virtual matriculation ceremony led by Vice-Chancellor Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, reflects both the institution’s growing appeal and the stiff competition for slots, with only 54% of qualified applicants securing admission.

KNUST received 92,975 applications this cycle, a surge underscoring its reputation as a leading science and technology hub in West Africa. Of these, 69,882 candidates met the university’s baseline academic requirements. However, infrastructural and logistical limitations narrowed admissions to 50,895 students, including 39,811 undergraduates and 11,084 postgraduate scholars.

Addressing the newly enrolled cohort, Prof. Dickson framed the matriculation as a pivotal rite of passage. “You have crossed the threshold into a community dedicated to advancing knowledge for Africa’s sustainable development,” she declared, formally welcoming students as junior members of the university. She urged them to uphold KNUST’s core values—Integrity, Innovation, Relevance, Excellence, and Stewardship—while challenging them to leverage digital resources like the KNUST Virtual Classroom and E-Learning Centre.

“The tools at your disposal are designed to sharpen your academic journey,” she said, emphasizing adaptability in an increasingly tech-driven educational landscape. The Vice-Chancellor also directed students to support services, including the Directorate of Students Affairs and the Counselling Centre, to ease their transition into university life.

The admissions crunch highlights broader pressures on Ghana’s tertiary education system, where demand often outstrips capacity. While KNUST continues to expand its digital infrastructure to accommodate growth, critics argue more investment is needed to bridge the gap between qualified applicants and available slots.

For now, the university’s focus remains on integrating its newest members. As Prof. Dickson noted, the matriculation ceremony isn’t merely procedural—it’s a call to action. “You are here to solve problems, to innovate, and to lead,” she asserted, setting the tone for an academic year poised to shape both individual futures and continental progress.