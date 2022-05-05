KNUST female students advised to pursue engineering courses

Ms Felicia Amankwah, a Senior Assistant Registrar at the Quality Assurance and Planning Unit, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has advised female students to embrace engineering education.

They should not entertain fears in pursuing engineering courses at the university given how some women scientists had proved their worth in that field, she noted.

Ms Amankwah, who was addressing students of the Yaa Asantewaa Senior High School (SHS) at orientation, at Tanoso in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region, said

“gone are the days when engineering was considered a male-dominated field.”

According to the Senior Assistant Registrar, engineering had many prospects for female students, and encouraged the students to venture into that field to develop their inherent potentials.

The programme was organised by the Yaa Asantewaa Old Girls Association (YAOGA), with the objective to inspire the students of their alma mater to strive for excellence in their career development.

It was meant to give an orientation to the students to embrace good attitudes and moral behaviours, which were critical factors in defining their future and success in life.

The students were taken through the challenges and prospects associated with their career development, career guidance and counselling.

Ms Amankwah, a member of the YAOGA, who spoke on the topic, “Tertiary Education and Career Planning”, entreated the students to be guided in their choice of courses at the university, saying the programmes they pursue could define who they become in future.

In her presentation, the Senior Assistant Registrar took the students through the various courses at the KNUST and the job prospects.

Mrs Marie-Louise Simons, a legal practitioner, asked the students to strive to overcome the inferiority complex in the pursuit of their educational goals.

They should build the needed self-confidence and always develop a positive mindset in their academic activities, she stated.

According to the legal practitioner, low self-esteem could be a barrier to achieving one’s potential in life, saying the students ought to be optimistic in whatever they do.

Ms Georgina Sarkodie Mensah, Head of the English Department, Prempeh College, said the students should take the English Language seriously to develop their communication skills.

Ms Grace Asamani, Headmistress of the Ofoase SHS, took the students through the dangers involved in leading a promiscuous life.