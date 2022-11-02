KNUST hosts this year’s GUSA Games

Over 4,000 athletes and officials from the various universities are expected to participate in the 27th Ghana Universities Students Association (GUSA) Games, which is set to kick off this Friday at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

GUSA over the years had contributed to the development of sports in Ghana as they keep unearthing talents for the various national teams in the country.

The 27th GUSA Games, dubbed “Harnessing sports talent of students for national development through healthy competition using science,” is expected to commence from 4th to 19th November 2022.

According to the organisers, this year, promises to be more exciting and memorable as the 14 selected universities are ready to battle each other for gold.

Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, Vice Chancellor of KNUST speaking on the benefits of the 27th GUSA Games said they were ready to host the competition and urged students to use this as an opportunity to excel in their sporting career and network with their peers.

This year’s games would see 14 Universities battle it out in 12 different disciplines.

The 14 universities to compete in the games included University of Ghana, University of Education, Ghana Institute of Journalism, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Cape Coast, University of Education, University of Professional Studies, University for Development Studies and the University of Mines and Technology, University of Energy and Natural Resources.

Also, the University of Health and Allied Sciences, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, Akenten Appiah Menkah University of Skills Training Entrepreneurial Development, Simon Diedong Dombo University for Business and Integrated Development Studies and CK Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences.