KNUST Launches Rail Robotics Club at Ola Girls’ Senior High to Foster AI and Robotics Skills

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has officially launched the “Rail Robotics Club” at Ola Girls’ Senior High School in Kenyasi, located in the Ahafo Region, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the knowledge and skills of students in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics.

Dr. Eunice Akyereko Adjei, a senior lecturer in KNUST’s Department of Mechanical Engineering, emphasized the program’s goal of providing students with practical, hands-on experience in AI and robotics. In an interview with Adom TV, she noted that the club is designed to empower students to apply these advanced technologies to solve local challenges, ultimately improving living standards and fostering a culture of innovation.

“This club is designed to empower students to use AI and robotics to solve challenges in their communities,” Dr. Adjei explained. “We aim to enhance creativity and technological advancement among the younger generation.”

The launch of the Rail Robotics Club at Ola Girls’ SHS is part of a broader initiative by KNUST to establish similar clubs across junior and senior high schools throughout Ghana. The university hopes to create a network of innovation hubs that will inspire students and equip them with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Richard Ernest Amankwah, the assistant headmaster of administration at Ola Girls’ SHS, expressed his gratitude for KNUST’s decision to choose the school as the pilot location for this forward-thinking program. He assured that the school’s management would work hard to ensure the sustainability and success of the club.

The establishment of the Rail Robotics Club is a significant step in integrating cutting-edge technology into the educational system, fostering a new generation of innovators, problem-solvers, and future leaders in AI and robotics in Ghana.