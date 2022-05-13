KNUST Lecture Escapes Death After Car Catches

Senior Political Science Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Kwasi Amakye Boateng, nearly lost his life in a gory accident at KNUST campus in the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, May 12, 2022.

He was in the ‘Ford Escape’ 4-wheel drive when the incident happened but graciously escaped unhurt.

A witness narrated that the Lecturer was driving for lectures in the morning when the incident happened.

“He was driving and all of a sudden he stopped and we saw that he got out of the car and we realized that smoke was coming from the car,’’he said.

The fire engulfed the entire vehicle and it took the efforts of the Fire Service Personnel to douse the fire.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako/Kingdomfmonline.com