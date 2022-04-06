KNUST Organizes ‘Akwaaba Night’ For International Students

The Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has held an interactive session, dubbed: ‘Akwaaba Night’ at the Great Hall for international students.

A statement issued by the Univeristy, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the engagement was to provide the overseas students with warm Ghanaian hospitality while allowing Management to know their obstacles and opportunities thereof.

Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, the Vice-Chancellor, welcomed the students to “Ghana’s best university” and reassured them of Management’s continued support throughout their trip.

“You decided to be educated in the kingdom of the Golden Stool; never forget that you are not alone. KNUST will make you feel like you’re at home,” she said.

Prof Dickson tasked the International Programmes Office (IPO) to organise a ‘Pot Lab’ in which students would produce a dish from their various countries for the public to sample.

“This will allow them to educate their tongues to eat a variety of worldwide dishes to thrive wherever they are,” she said.

The VC pledged KNUST’s continuous support to providing a conducive environment for them to study and conduct research.

Prof Daniel Y.A. Duah, Acting Dean, IPO, said the University had more than 700 international students representing over 15 nations, as well as 217 active Memoranda of Understanding with its partners.

As the IPO was concerned about the welfare of students, it planned to establish an international centre that would function as an ‘International Students Hostel’ to supplement their housing needs.

He urged the students to take advantage of some of the chances available to them outside of the classroom when it came to engaging with campus life.

Prof Wilson Agyare, the Dean of Students, noted that his office would give the students the necessary welfare support services during their time at the University and encouraged them to consult it on issues concerning their welfare.

Madam Onyinye Okoli, the President of the International Students Association, expressed her gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor for hosting such an event to officially welcome the “freshmen”.

She reiterated the priority of KNUST on creating an environment that fostered unity and healthy connections among its students, particularly international students.

She urged her colleagues to take advantage of the changes that were presented to them and to form strong bonds with their international peers.

Countries represented were Nigeria, Cameroun, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Benin, Zimbabwe, Gambia, Zambia, Guinea, and South Sudan.