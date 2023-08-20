KNUST Parasitologist to lead discussions at UN Science Summit

Professor Alexander Yaw Debrah, a Professor of Parasitology and Global Health at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has been selected as a key speaker at the Ninth United Nations (UN) General Assembly Science Summit in New York City.

A statement issued by KNUST, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the summit, which is being organised by ISC Intelligence in Science, would bring together global thought leaders, scientists, policymakers, and experts from various fields across the world on 12th September 2023.

It said the Summit, which is on the theme: “The Role of Science in Achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” was to address critical scientific challenges that impacted the planet.

It said Prof. Debrah was acknowledged for his leadership as the Director of the TAKeOFF project, funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), which was expected to contribute valuable insights to enrich discussions and guide participants in a significant session titled, “Research Networks for Health Innovations in Sub-Saharan Africa (RHISSA) with DLR-PT.”

This interactive platform would allow him to engage in meaningful conversations with other research networks and experts from diverse fields and foster collaboration for sustainable development.

Professor Alexander Yaw Debrah holds a PhD in Medical Parasitology.

His primary research focused is on Neglected Tropical Diseases, particularly filariasis, and he has established research partnerships with international institutions such as the University of Bonn, Case Western Reserve University of Cleveland, the University of Buea in Cameroon, The Task Force for Global Health in the US, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, among others.

His impactful work had secured grants exceeding 15 million euros from significant entities, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the European Commission, BMBF, and the German Research Foundation.

Prof. Debrah has over 100 publications in peer-reviewed journals and has been recognised with awards such as the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene Travel Award, a nomination by the VW Foundation of Germany to attend a forum of Nobel laureates, and young promising scientists in Lindau, Germany, the prestigious bi-annual main prize of the German Paul-Ehrlich-Society for anti-infective therapy, and the German “Momento Research” Prize.

He had held several positions at KNUST, including Examinations Officer, Head of Department, Dean of the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, and Acting Provost of the College of Health Sciences.

He is the Chairman of the Graduate Committee of the College of Health Sciences, a member of the School of Graduate Studies Board, and a member of the Academic Board of KNUST.

He also holds National and International positions, including Chair of the Planning Committee of the Interscience Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy of the American Society of Microbiology (the first African to be appointed to this committee since its formation over 65 years ago), the statement said.

The University Management commended Professor Alexander Yaw Debrah for these accomplishments.