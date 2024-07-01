KNUST Professor Calls for National Strategy to Manage Fecal Sludge

A lecturer at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has proposed a comprehensive national strategy for managing faecal sludge to enhance sanitation practices across Ghanaian communities.

Professor Kwabena Biritwum Nyarko, renowned for his research in water and sanitation, underscored the urgent need to address the persistent challenges in faecal sludge management, particularly in rural and small-town areas. His findings reveal that improper disposal of faecal sludge poses significant health risks due to its pathogen content and represents a missed opportunity to reclaim valuable nutrients beneficial for soil enrichment.

Speaking at his inaugural lecture titled “Universal Access to Water and Sanitation Services: A Myth or Reality?” at KNUST, Professor Nyarko emphasized the necessity of a national Liquid Waste Management Strategy integrating a Fecal Sludge Management (FSM) Programme. He believes this would mitigate the environmental and health hazards associated with untreated waste disposal.

Highlighting the current practices in Ghana, where most of the population disposes of grey water in unsanitary ways, such as dumping it on streets or allowing it to flow into gutters, Professor Nyarko called for urgent attention to grey water management. He pointed out that less than 5% of Ghanaians have access to proper sewage systems, underscoring the need for robust water and sanitation programming interventions.

Challenges persist as Ghana strives to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 6.1 and 6.2, aiming for universal access to water and sanitation by 2030. A 2022 report by the Ghana Statistical Service highlighted disparities, with millions still lacking access to safe water and proper sanitation facilities. Urbanization, population growth, and climate change further exacerbate these challenges.

Professor Nyarko’s lecture also stressed the importance of government investment in research, development, and innovation to tackle these issues effectively. He advocated for strategic approaches in financing, technology adoption, institutional design, and public awareness to ensure sustainable water and sanitation infrastructure improvements.

The call for a national strategy on faecal sludge management comes amid ongoing efforts to bridge the gap between policy commitments and practical outcomes in Ghana’s sanitation sector. Professor Nyarko’s proposals aim to create a cleaner and healthier environment for all Ghanaian citizens.