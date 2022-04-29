KNUST ranked Best University in Quality Education in Africa, 14th in the world

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has been ranked the best University in Africa in terms of Quality Education in the 2022 Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Ranking published April 28, 2022.

The Times Higher Education World University Impact Rankings 2022 captures more than 1,600 universities across 99 countries and territories, making them the largest and most diverse university rankings to date.

This year’s ranking analysed more than 108 million citations across over 14.4 million research publications and included survey responses from almost 22,000 scholars globally.

Overall, the organisation collected over 430,000 data points from more than 2,100 institutions that submitted data on the sustainable development goals (SGDs). The outcome of this year’s rankings demonstrates how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected worldwide higher education sustainable indicators.

SDG 4: Quality Education

The result is based on 13 meticulously calibrated performance measures that assess a university’s performance in four areasof quality education: teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook. The list includes 1,180 universities from 106 countries worldwide. KNUST placed 14th Globally with a score of 83.7% and topped all Universities in Africa in terms of quality education.

A statement signed by Deputy Registrar of KNUST, Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe said “KNUST also beat 1,166 out of the 1,180 universities that fell within this category in the World. The University of Johannesburg came closest at 39th position with a score of 77.7% in Africa.”

It said Management is extremely thankful to the hardworking staff, students, constructive partners, and stakeholders for this great achievement.

For more info visit:https://www.timeshighereducation.com/rankings/impact/2022/quality-education#!/page/1/length/25/sort_by/rank/sort_order/asc/cols/undefined.

https://www.universityworldnews.com/post.php?story=20220428131856619.