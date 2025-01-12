KNUST Releases Admission List for 2024/2025 Academic Year

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has officially released the admission list for the 2024/2025 academic year.

Applicants who have been granted provisional admission are encouraged to check their status online and confirm their places by paying the required fees.

To verify their admission status, successful applicants can visit the university’s official websites at www.knust.edu.gh or apps.knust.edu.gh/admissions/check.

In addition to checking their admission status, admitted students must complete all necessary steps to confirm their admission, which includes full payment of the stipulated fees.

The university management also announced that students are expected to report to campus on January 14, 2025, to begin their academic journey. Applicants are advised to follow all outlined procedures carefully and reach out to the admissions office for assistance if needed.

The university urges all admitted applicants to act swiftly to secure their places and prepare for the upcoming academic session.