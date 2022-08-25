KNUST riot: Court remands two suspects

The Asokore Mampong Magistrate Court has remanded one level 200 and an old student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) into police custody to reappear on September 8, 2022.

A news brief from the Police said an ongoing investigation into the rioting at the KNUST led to the arrest of the two suspects.

The brief said suspect Francis Tutu Atuahene, also known as Aroma, in his second year at the University was captured on camera holding an offensive weapon among others during the riot.

It said Daniel Osei Bonsu, alias Saint, a 2020 Alumni of the University was also captured with others destroying property on the University campus.

The brief said the two suspects were put before the Asokore Mampong Magistrate Court, raising the tally of suspects in connection to the riot to three.

The Police said investigation was still ongoing to get all other perpetrators arrested.