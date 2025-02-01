KNUST Students Awarded Chinese Ambassador Scholarships for Excellence in Language Studies

In a ceremony held Thursday in Kumasi, Ghana, 21 students from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) were honored with the Chinese Ambassador Scholarships for their outstanding achievements in Chinese language studies.

The event also marked the first anniversary of the Confucius Institute at KNUST, a milestone in the growing cultural and educational ties between Ghana and China.

The scholarship recipients received cash prizes ranging from 100 to 300 U.S. dollars, a gesture aimed at encouraging Ghanaian students to deepen their understanding of the Chinese language and culture. The ceremony was attended by representatives from KNUST, the Chinese community in Ghana, and Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Tong Defa, who emphasized the importance of the initiative in strengthening bilateral relations.

“This year marks the 65th anniversary of China-Ghana diplomatic relations, and I am sure it will bring more opportunities to Chinese learners in Ghana as bilateral exchanges intensify,” said Ambassador Tong. He expressed hope that the scholarship recipients would contribute to the ongoing cooperation between the two nations and support Ghana’s socioeconomic development.

The Confucius Institute at KNUST, established in December 2023, has quickly become a hub for Chinese language education and cultural exchange in Ghana. Over the past year, the institute has enrolled more than 1,300 students across various levels and established three teaching sites, significantly expanding its reach and impact.

In an interview with Xinhua, Su Zibo, the Chinese director of the KNUST Confucius Institute, highlighted the institute’s innovative approach to integrating language studies with technical education. “We have been committed to combining the Chinese language program with automotive technology majors through cooperation with Hubei University of Automotive Technology,” Su explained. He added that plans are underway to introduce Chinese teachers with expertise in vehicle engineering in the coming year, further enhancing the institute’s academic offerings.

The KNUST Confucius Institute is the third of its kind in Ghana, following the institutes at the University of Ghana and the University of Cape Coast. Its establishment reflects the growing demand for Chinese language skills in Ghana, driven by the deepening economic and cultural ties between the two countries.

The scholarship awards and the anniversary celebration underscored the importance of educational and cultural exchange in fostering mutual understanding and cooperation. As Ghana and China continue to strengthen their partnership, initiatives like the Confucius Institute and the Chinese Ambassador Scholarships are playing a vital role in equipping Ghanaian students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

The event concluded on a high note, with students, faculty, and dignitaries expressing optimism about the future of China-Ghana relations and the transformative impact of educational collaboration. For the 21 scholarship recipients, the recognition not only celebrates their academic achievements but also opens doors to new opportunities for personal and professional growth.