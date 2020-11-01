A group of Master of Science (MSc) and Development Management students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) from the Volta and Oti Regions, have made donations to the Volta School for the Deaf and Blind in Hohoe.

The items included mathematical sets, exercise books, graph board, textbooks, hand washing machine, projector, globe, maps, braille sheets, hand frame, and stylus.

Mr Richard Cecil Semey, the group leader in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), after the donation, disclosed that the gesture was part of their Social Entrepreneurship and Philanthropy Programme that sought to identify and solve societal problems.

“After an initial needs assessment of the school, we were surprised that a school of this magnitude will lack certain basic teaching and learning resources.”

Mr Semey said the donation was also to contribute towards the facilitation of quality education for the Deaf and the Blind in society especially towards the Sustainable Development Goal four (SDG 4) of Quality Education for everyone.

He said the students were special and most of their teaching aids were very expensive and “so, realising that it was not everything that the government could afford at all times, we set out to help in our own small way as students.

“I believe that the change we want to see in our societies must begin from us. We must be part of it because that is what makes us human.”

Miss Edinam Azaglo, a student, through the sign language, expressed gratitude to the Group for their kind gesture.

Mr Peter Anyormibedi, the Assistant Headmaster of the School, expressed gratitude on behalf of the School to the Group and said the donation would help the school in both academic and co-curricular activities.

He noted that the donation would also help to enhance the development and skills of students to learn the braille with the hand frame since most students could not afford the braille machine.

Mr Anyormibedi called for more support for some children who came from not well-to-do homes and could not afford most of their needs.

The rest of the students are Mr Charles Amewu, Mr Delali Adzima, Madam Evelyn Okorley, and Mr Derrick Azameti.