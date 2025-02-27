KNUST Student’s Untimely Death Triggers Mourning, Calls for Transparency

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) community is grappling with grief and unanswered questions following the tragic death of Joana Deladem Yabani, a final-year Biological Sciences student, whose lifeless body was discovered near the campus Disability and Rehabilitation Centre in the early hours of February 27, 2025.

University authorities confirmed the incident in a somber statement, sparking an immediate investigation and renewed conversations about student safety and institutional accountability.

Campus security personnel reportedly found Yabani’s body around 5:00 a.m., prompting swift coordination between KNUST’s Internal Security, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), and the University Health Services. She was pronounced dead at the scene, with her family notified shortly afterward. While details remain scarce, the university has pledged a “comprehensive” probe to unravel the circumstances leading to the incident, urging students and the public to refrain from speculation.

Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe, Deputy Registrar of the University Relations Office, emphasized KNUST’s commitment to transparency and safety. “Our hearts are with the bereaved family,” he said. “We are working closely with law enforcement to ensure all facts are uncovered and shared appropriately.” The statement, however, did not clarify whether foul play is suspected, leaving many in the tight-knit academic community anxious for answers.

The tragedy has cast a pall over the campus, with students and faculty expressing shock over the loss of a peer months from graduation. Social media tributes describe Yabani as a diligent student with a “bright future,” though officials have cautioned against sharing unverified claims. “This is a time for sensitivity, not rumors,” a university staffer privately noted. “Every detail must be handled with care.”

Critics, however, argue the incident underscores broader concerns about security protocols at Ghanaian universities. While KNUST has not disclosed whether surveillance cameras captured the area where Yabani was found, students have long called for expanded safety measures, including better-lit pathways and increased patrols. “How does someone die unnoticed on campus?” questioned a third-year student, who requested anonymity. “We need reassurance that our lives matter here.”

Yabani’s death also highlights the emotional toll of such incidents on academic institutions. Counseling services have been extended to affected students, while campus leaders brace for potential protests demanding faster investigative outcomes. Historically, delayed resolutions in similar cases have eroded public trust, a challenge KNUST seems keen to avoid.

As authorities piece together timelines and evidence, the university faces a dual test: delivering justice for Yabani’s family while addressing systemic gaps that leave students vulnerable. For now, the campus mourns—a community united in sorrow, yet divided by uncertainty. The coming days will determine whether KNUST’s promises of accountability translate into action or join a growing list of unmet demands in Ghana’s educational sector.