KNUST suspends Hall Week, SRC Week celebrations indefinitely

Authorities of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have suspended indefinitely all activities related to Hall Week and Students’ Representative Council (SRC) Week celebrations.

The massing up of students for procession purposes, known in the University circles as ‘morale’, has also been barred.

A statement issued by the University, and signed by Mr. Andrews K. Boateng, the Registrar, said the decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the Executive Committee, on Friday, August 19.

This comes barely a day after students of two rival halls, the University (Katanga) and Unity (Continental) Halls, engaged in a violent demonstration, leading to the injury of ten students and destruction of nine vehicles.

According to the statement, a fact-finding committee had been constituted to probe the circumstances that led to the mayhem.

It said a decision had also been taken for random security checks to be carried out on persons and vehicles entering and exiting the University campus.

The Transport Department had been directed to take custody of all the vehicles that were vandalised during the disturbances and make appropriate recommendations for repairs, the statement noted.

The authorities lauded the security agencies, particularly the Ashanti Regional Police Command, for its swift intervention in restoring order and calm on the campus.

Meanwhile, all the injured students had been treated at the hospital and discharged.