KNUST Vice-Chancellor, GNA Deputy News Editor and others honoured

Some distinguished personalities contributing in diverse ways to the nation’s development and growth, have been honoured at the 13th edition of the ‘YPYC MTN Pulse Transform Africa Conference and Africa Role Model Awards 2022’.

The programme, held under the auspices of the Young Professionals and Youth Coalition (YPYC), a leadership-inclined organisation, at the Great Hall, Kumasi, aimed at recognising the awardees for demonstrating excellence in their respective fields of endeavour.

Those receiving awards were Professor Mrs. Rita Akosua Dickson, Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah university of Science and Technology (KNUST) – Africa Role Model Woman in Executive Leadership, and Mr. Anthony Bells Kafui Kanyi, Africa Role Model in Media Excellence Award.

Others included Commissioner of Police (COP) Nathan Kofi Boakye – Africa Role Model in Public Service Leadership, Prof. Ibok Oduro, a scientist, – Africa Role Model in Leadership Excellence and Youth Mentorship, as well as Cedric Dzelu, a youth activist, – Young Role Model in Youth Development and Climate Change.

Prof. Marian Asantewaa Nkansah, also a scientist, received the Africa Role Model Overall Female Personality Award, while Mr. Atta Acheampong, an industrialist, won the ‘The Africa Role Model Grand Award’.

A total of 12 personalities and organisations were awarded at the ceremony, which also served as a platform to mentor the youth to aim high in their chosen careers.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, in a brief message delivered on his behalf, lauded the award winners for their commitment to the cause of humanity.

He advised the youth to at all times be optimistic in life, and consider leadership as a service to mankind.

They should be disciplined and “aspire for excellence in whatever they do since the future belongs to the youth”.

Mr Andy Okrah, President and Founder of the YPYC, said the programme aimed at awarding most outstanding personalities, role models and transformational leaders who had impacted positively on the society.

He assured that the Coalition would continue to work with institutions such as the KNUST to train the youth to embrace leadership values for the benefit of the nation.

COP Kofi Boakye lauded the YPYC for its resolve to liaise with stakeholders in the training of the youth to take up more responsible roles in society.