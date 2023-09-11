Ko-Jo Cue Breaks the Internet with ‘001’ Freestyle

On September 7, Ghanaian rapper Ko-Jo Cue broke the internet with a freestyle video titled “001.”

The rap video showcased his lyrical prowess and delivered a thought-provoking message. In his freestyle, Ko-Jo Cue addressed a common issue in the music industry: critics.

Referencing artists like Amaarae and Fameye, Ko-Jo Cue touched on the criticism from fans for not fitting in with society’s expectations. Aside from addressing the challenges, he also acknowledged Ghanaian artists who have been making waves. One of the notable shoutouts was to the Super Jazz Club, a Ghanaian music collective currently on a world tour. He also paid tribute to some of Ghana’s most prominent musical talents, including Camidoh, Gyakie, Stonebwoy, and Shatta Wale. The talented wordsmith paid homage to media personalities who played pivotal roles in his career. He mentioned Brown Berry of YFM, Dr. Carl of Radio Univers, DJ Black of Joy FM, and PY of Bless the Mic fame.

Ko-Jo Cue’s recent freestyle video took the internet by storm, earning him widespread acclaim from fans and musicians alike. Fans flooded social media with positive reviews, praising Ko-Jo Cue for his lyrical prowess and candid commentary on various industry-related issues. The freestyle’s popularity also generated conversations about the importance of artists speaking their truth and addressing the challenges they face in the music world.

Ko-Jo Cue’s “001” freestyle, produced by Drumx Beatz, comes days after he announced his return to the limelight and revealed his new management, Gold River. Fans and professionals alike have praised his freestyle, particularly his lyrical skill and originality. The release of this freestyle has generated anticipation for what Ko-Jo Cue has in store for his upcoming projects as he continues to push boundaries and defy expectations in the music industry.

Watch the video below:

And from today, whatever I have to say, I’ll say it in a song. The truth doesn’t scare me when it rhymes. 001. Prod by @whoisdrumxbeats 🎥 Third Eye x @ripe_organic Press Conference has begun. Replies, Quotes & Reposts will be counted as questions. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/lFGUyuVctr — YDL (@KOJO_Cue) September 7, 2023

Ko-Jo Cue x WhoIsDrumxBeats – 001 (Official Video) – YouTube

About Ko-Jo Cue

Raised in the energetic rhythms of West Africa, Linford Kennedy Amankwaa, known to the world as Ko-Jo Cue, is a Ghanaian hip-hop artist who continues the legacy of the region’s revered griots. As a songwriter and lyricist, he weaves tales of African life through a lens both introspective and socially aware. His fusion of Hip-Hop, Highlife, and Afrobeats, paired with his philosophically tinged narrative style, mirrors the creative forces behind rap titans like Jay Z, Nas, J. Cole, and Obrafour.

His collaboration with Ghanaian rapper Shaker on the album “Pen & Paper” in 2017 garnered accolades and caught the eye of Lauryn Hill. This earned him an opening slot on her tour. Similarly, his 2019 debut album, “For My Brothers,” was hailed as a landmark in the Ghanaian rap scene, dominated the Apple Music Charts, and gained a nomination for Album of the Year at the 3 Music Video Awards. Since 2019, he has accrued several awards, including the Adinkra Poetry Prize and an Artlink grant, for which he converted his album “For My Brothers” into a radio show aired across Europe.