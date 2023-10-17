Ko-Jo Cue Shines at the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 International Cypher

Ghanaian rapper Ko-Jo Cue continues to make waves in his home country and on the international stage. He recently appeared in the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 International Cypher alongside other African talents, a defining moment in his career.

Ko-Jo Cue demonstrated his lyrical prowess, captivating the audience with intricate wordplay and smooth flow. His performance wasn’t just about showcasing his musical abilities but delivering a powerful message. Ko-Jo Cue used his platform to address critical issues such as government corruption and illegal mining (Galamsey).

The Free Throw rapper also paid tribute to the iconic W.E.B. Du Bois, who had a significant influence on the pan-African movement and spent a considerable part of his life in Ghana. This gesture not only honored Du Bois but also celebrated Ghana’s rich history in the context of the African diaspora. Many fans commended Ko-Jo Cue’s ability to combine compelling content with artistic excellence. He was further applauded for blending artistry and activism, highlighting the role of artists in addressing social issues and sparking change.

In other news, Ko-Jo Cue recently released his first single of 2023, titled “Free Throw.” The track, with its catchy beats and introspective lyrics, celebrates winning in the face of fierce opposition. Additionally, the rapper is gearing up for a highly anticipated hip-hop EP.

About Ko-Jo Cue

Raised in the energetic rhythms of West Africa, Linford Kennedy Amankwaa, known to the world as Ko-Jo Cue, is a Ghanaian hip-hop artist who continues the legacy of the region’s revered griots. As a songwriter and lyricist, he weaves tales of African life through a lens both introspective and socially aware. His fusion of Hip-Hop, Highlife, and Afrobeats, paired with his philosophically tinged narrative style, mirrors the creative forces behind rap titans like Jay Z, Nas, J. Cole, and Obrafour.

His collaboration with Ghanaian rapper Shaker on the album “Pen & Paper” in 2017 garnered accolades and caught the eye of Lauryn Hill. This earned him an opening slot on her tour. Similarly, his 2019 debut album, “For My Brothers,” was hailed as a landmark in the Ghanaian rap scene, dominated the Apple Music Charts, and gained a nomination for Album of the Year at the 3 Music Video Awards. Since 2019, he has accrued several awards, including the Adinkra Poetry Prize and an Artlink grant, for which he converted his album “For My Brothers” into a radio show aired across Europe.