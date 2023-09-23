Ko-Jo Cue Teases Upcoming Single, Free Throw

Ghanaian hip-hop artist Ko-Jo Cue is returning to the music scene with his upcoming single, “Free Throw.” The rapper took to social media to announce September 28 as the release date for his comeback single. This release marks Ko-Jo Cue’s first single since his highly acclaimed EP, “21 Memory Lane,” which made waves in October 2021.

“Free Throw” features the talented Ghanaian rapper Joey B, and its production is in the capable hands of Fortune Dane. The collaboration between Ko-Jo Cue and Joey B is undoubtedly something to look forward to, as both artists have previously collaborated on the song “Hardknocks.”

“Free Throw” comes hot on the heels of Ko-Jo Cue’s return to the spotlight and his new management, Gold River. He also dropped a freestyle that addressed some of the incidents in the Ghanaian music industry, leaving fans eager to hear more of his thoughts and reflections.

Took @1realjoeyb to the Court

All 3s, no misses with @fortunedane on the Boards Free Throw🏀 … 28.09.23 🖼️ by @ripe.organic pic.twitter.com/oHuU6cmGQC — YDL (@KOJO_Cue) September 20, 2023

About Ko-Jo Cue

Raised in the energetic rhythms of West Africa, Linford Kennedy Amankwaa, known to the world as Ko-Jo Cue, is a Ghanaian hip-hop artist who continues the legacy of the region’s revered griots. As a songwriter and lyricist, he weaves tales of African life through a lens both introspective and socially aware. His fusion of Hip-Hop, Highlife, and Afrobeats, paired with his philosophically tinged narrative style, mirrors the creative forces behind rap titans like Jay Z, Nas, J. Cole, and Obrafour.

His collaboration with Ghanaian rapper Shaker on the album “Pen & Paper” in 2017 garnered accolades and caught the eye of Lauryn Hill. This earned him an opening slot on her tour. Similarly, his 2019 debut album, “For My Brothers,” was hailed as a landmark in the Ghanaian rap scene, dominated the Apple Music Charts, and gained a nomination for Album of the Year at the 3 Music Video Awards. Since 2019, he has accrued several awards, including the Adinkra Poetry Prize and an Artlink grant, for which he converted his album “For My Brothers” into a radio show aired across Europe.