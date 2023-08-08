Koa to inaugurate Africa’s largest cocoa fruit factory

In a momentous stride towards innovation in the cocoa industry, Koa, is thrilled to unveil its largest cocoa fruit processing facility in West Africa.

Scheduled for inauguration on August 25, 2023, in Achiase, Eastern Region, Ghana, the event is poised to embrace the theme “10x Impact,” symbolizing the profound transformation the facility is poised to bring.

This forthcoming inauguration not only signifies a new chapter for Koa but also underscores its commitment to extending its influence and creating lasting change.

Central to this event is Koa’s invaluable contribution to the socio-economic landscape of rural Ghana. As a Ghanaian-Swiss enterprise, Koa has championed the cause of job creation and sustainable development since its inception in 2017. This new facility amplifies its mission to generate positive ripples across the cocoa industry.

Koa’s journey, which began four years ago, has been marked by a remarkable feat: the upcycling of 800 tons of cocoa fruit that had hitherto been overlooked within the cocoa industry. With the imminent operation of its second cocoa fruit processing facility, Koa is set to catapult its production capacity by an impressive factor of ten.

This exponential growth not only forecasts a heightened output but also heralds the creation of 250 fresh employment opportunities. Moreover, the upcycling of cocoa fruit is anticipated to bolster the income of a staggering 10,000 cocoa farmers.

The realization of the Akim Achiase factory stands as a testament to the unwavering support from a network of national and international stakeholders. Their collective engagement in this upcoming inauguration echoes the significance of this monumental milestone for both Ghana and the cocoa industry.

Koa’s pursuit of sustainable growth, economic vitality, and an enduring positive impact is crystallized in this ambitious endeavor.