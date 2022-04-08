Koase Senior High/Technical School get facelift

Mrs Nancy Arthur, the Headmistress of the Koase Senior High/Technical School has lauded the government for improved educational infrastructure at the school.

Describing the improvement of the school’s infrastructure as exceptional, she said the government had not only created conducive environment for academic progress, but had facelifted and made the school attractive, thereby improving enrolment and academic work.

Mrs Arthur gave the commendation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Koase in the Wenchi Municipality, when Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister visited and inspected some on-going projects at the school, as part of her visit to the Municipality.

Accompanied by other key staff of the Bono Regional Coordinating Council, Mad Owusu-Banahene was in the Municipality to interact with the people, identify and help address their developmental challenges.

The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND) was putting up eight educational facilities costing more than GHC130 million to improve on the school’s infrastructure.

Construction works on 700-bed capacity boys’ dormitory, 300-bed capacity as well as standard teachers flat, dining and assembly halls had been completed and handed over to the school.

Works on an ultra-modern four-storey building which contained science laboratory, workshops and classroom blocks was also about 70 per cent complete and progressing steadily.

Mrs Arthur said the government through the Ghana Education Service had already provided the school with 600 mono-desks, 300 mattresses and 159 beds.

That notwithstanding, the Headmistress, said the school needed additional toilets as well as desks and student mattresses, saying student enrolment was expected to increase in the next academic year.

Mrs Arthur said because the school with current population of 1,434 was situated between two communities, there was the need for the government to support its fencing project to help ward off animals and promote discipline as well.

On her part, Mad Owusu-Banahene said she was excited about the level of infrastructural development at the school, and asked the students to take advantage and learn hard.

She lauded the progress of work on the projects and asked the contractors to speed up for the completion of the projects to well position the school to admit more students in the ensuing academic year.

Mad Owusu-Banahene also tasked the teachers to redouble their efforts to help improve on the academic performance of the students, saying with these available educational facilities, there was no justification for the students to fail their external examination.