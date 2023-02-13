Kobba Acquah Foundation honors outstanding teachers in Mfantseman Municipality

The Kobba Acquah Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) has awarded six outstanding teachers for their dedication towards teaching and learning within the Mfantseman Municipality.

They received cash prizes, certificates of competence, admiration and recognition for their performance.

Deserving teachers were also honored for their meritorious service towards uplifting education within the metropolis.

Other teachers who made it up to the final selection stage of the awards were given cash as consolation prize.

The awards was intended to show appreciation, inspire and motivate the teachers to do more and ensure learners attend school, study hard and successfully finish their academic journey.

At a ceremony to award the teachers, Mr Emmanuel Acquah, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Foundation said the awards were geared towards encouraging and recognizing teachers within the Municipality to give out their best in the teaching and learning process.

The program was organized by Boys and Girls Club of Ghana, Anomabo and sponsored by Kobba Acquah Foundation at Anomabo in the Central Region.

He said education was important to the development of every country, therefore motivation was key to get teachers to focus on their role in the educational setup.

“Teachers are most times left out in terms of recognition in many societies but they contribute hugely to development” he added.

The award scheme and selection he noted, were chosen through a collaboration between the Education directorate to observe the teachers lesson delivery using a set of criteria that included learning planning, group management, communication and facilitation.

Also, discussion, supportive environment, inclusive environment, child involvement and among others.

Mr Acquah appealed to the teachers to be motivated by the awards and do more for the students amidst challenges confronting them in their various schools.

Professor Nana Ama Browne Klutse, the chairperson of the program advised teachers to reflect on their teaching practice skills in order to make teaching attractive and interesting to children.

Though there were a lot of challenges in various schools in-terms of resources to aid their teaching and learning process, she charged them to never give up on educating the children for the betterment of the country.

For her part, Mrs Betty Smith, the Municipal Director of Education, said teachers remained key actors in promoting education, hence the need to support than constantly.

She assured that her outfit was committed to the professional development of teachers towards achieving quality education for all.

The Education Director appealed to the Government through the Ministry of Education to post more staff to the metropolis to assist the schools

Mr James Kwesi Prah, a tutor at Anomabo Methodist B basic school adjudged most outstanding teacher and received a cash prize of GHC 12,000.00 and Mr Isaac Anyan , from the Ekurabadze Catholic Basic School, who placed second took GHC 10,000.00.

Miss Rebecca Ampah, Biriwa Methodist Basic School, placed third and got GHC 8,000.00.

Three teachers who were distinguished at the lower primary and kindergarten, Upper Primary and the Junior High School (JHS) category also received GHC 5,000.00 each.

Kobba Acquah Foundation, is an individual led foundation aimed at employing practical and real life stories as useful tool to mentor the youth.