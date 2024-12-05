Kobby Brown Set To Release Global Hit “Shock” Featuring Ahenfo

Talented Ghanaian recording and performing artiste, Kobby Brown, is gearing up to captivate music enthusiasts with her latest creation – a fusion of highlife titled ‘Shock’ on December 5th featuring talented Ghanaian high-life star, Ahenfo on this beautiful song.

The release of this masterpiece “Shock” is eagerly awaited by music lovers and industry insiders alike. It is a moment that promises to be a milestone in Kobby Brown’s career, and fans are already counting down the days until they can experience this exciting new track and was produced by Sky Beatz Classic.

As Kobby Brown continues to push the boundaries of Afrobeat and high-life and amapiano. ‘Shock’ is sure to make waves, resonating with audiences across the globe. This fusion of cultures and genres represents a new chapter in Kobby Brown’s artistic journey, and it’s bound to be a chapter worth remembering.

Stay tuned for the release of ‘Shock’ on December 5th and get ready to immerse yourself in a musical adventure like no other, courtesy of the multifaceted talent, Kobby Brown.