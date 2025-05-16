KOD Criticizes Okraku-Mantey’s Leadership in Creative Arts Sector

Presidential Advisor Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) has publicly criticized the leadership approach of former Deputy Arts Minister Mark Okraku-Mantey, citing concerns about stakeholder engagement in Ghana’s creative industry.

“Leadership requires humility and collaboration – qualities that were missing,” KOD stated, characterizing Okraku-Mantey’s tenure as marked by an “arrogant” disposition that alienated industry professionals. The comments come two years after Okraku-Mantey’s 2021 appointment, which was initially welcomed given his background as a music producer and entertainment executive.

The critique highlights ongoing tensions in Ghana’s creative sector, where artists and cultural practitioners have long advocated for more responsive government support. KOD’s remarks underscore the sector’s demand for leadership that actively engages with grassroots creative communities rather than adopting top-down approaches.

Okraku-Mantey has yet to publicly respond to the criticism. The exchange occurs as Ghana’s creative industries seek stronger institutional support following pandemic-era challenges and amid growing regional competition in Africa’s entertainment markets.