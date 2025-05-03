KOD Hosts The Compozers at Jubilee House Ahead of Their Concert In Accra

The Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), welcomed British-Ghanaian band The Compozers to the Jubilee House, Ghana’s seat of government, ahead of their highly-patronized concert in Accra.

The meeting highlighted the Office’s commitment to supporting The Compozers’ journey in Ghana and beyond.

KOD during the meeting, emphasized the potential of music as a platform to promote Ghana globally and discussed opportunities with The Compozers for organizing masterclasses for local Ghanaian artists.

The Compozers’ concert, which took place at the Pink Flamingo inside Laboma Beach in Accra on Sunday, April 27, 2025, drew a large crowd. The concert was organized by leading event management organization, Akwaaba UK.

The band’s visit to the Jubilee on Friday, April 25, 2025, showcases the strong ties between Ghana and its diaspora, as well as the country’s vibrant music scene. Joining The Compozers on the visit to the Jubilee House were top executives of Akwaaba UK namely Michael Ayenu Mensah popularly known as DJ Mensah,

Victor Kwasi Darko Nsebi and

Daniel Kusi Otchere.

Speaking about the meeting in a post on Instagram, KOD reiterated that “Ahead of their concert in Accra tonight, I had the pleasure of welcoming The Compozers, the talented British Band of Ghanaian hermitage – to the Jubilee House.”

According to him, “With over 9 years of friendship and collaboration with them, I reaffirmed the Diaspora Office’s commitment to supporting their journey in Ghana and beyond.”

He added that “We also discussed using music as a powerful platform to project Ghana to the world, and the exciting opportunity to organize masterclasses for our local artists, helping them access the global stage.”

KOD’s gesture demonstrates the government’s interest in promoting Ghanaian talent and culture, both locally and internationally. The collaboration between The Compozers and the Diaspora Office could lead to exciting opportunities for Ghanaian artists to access global platforms.