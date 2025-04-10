Kodua Challenges Counterfeit Claims, Insists Seized Gold and Dollars Are Genuine

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has challenged the government’s claim that gold bars and foreign currencies seized during a high-profile security operation in Sapeiman were counterfeit.

Speaking during an interview on Atumpan, a current affairs programme on AsaasePa 107.3, Mr. Kodua questioned the authenticity of the narrative being put forward by state authorities.

“The gold bars and the dollars are not fake,” Kodua stated. “They thought the warehouse belonged to an NPP member, but their investigations proved otherwise—that it belonged to an NDC member, and they know. That’s why they’re saying the currencies are fake.”

The NPP official also referenced key details from the ongoing investigation, noting that the foreign currency discovered during the raid was reportedly found in boxes labeled by the Bank of Ghana. “These are currencies contained in Bank of Ghana boxes, which they admit. If so, how can we say that the contents are also fake?” he questioned.

The operation, which surfaced in February 2025, exposed a network operating from a building disguised as a battery-charging shop. Law enforcement officers uncovered ten 40-foot containers filled with what were initially described as forged Ghanaian cedis, U.S. dollar notes, and gold-plated metals. Investigators believe two more containers connected to the operation were relocated shortly before the raid.

Central to the investigation is a man known only as “Alhaji,” who has been identified by authorities as a key suspect. Richard Jakpa, Director of Special Operations at the National Security Secretariat, indicated that strong evidence links Alhaji to the Sapeiman crime scene and to a broader financial crime network.

“Alhaji is a central figure in this syndicate, and efforts are underway to bring him to justice,” Jakpa stated.

The case has sparked significant public and political debate, with questions emerging over the true nature of the seized assets and the extent of involvement by high-profile individuals. Kodua’s comments have added to growing calls for full transparency and an independent inquiry to ensure public trust in the outcome of the investigation.