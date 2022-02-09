Kofi Abban Foundation Supports Ghana’s Ecotourism Sector with Donation to Mole National Park

The Kofi Abban Foundation has supported the country’s largest protected wildlife area, the Mole National Park with items meant to help boost its operations and improve Ghana’s ecotourism sector.

The items; a 4×4 Land Rover Defender, safety boots, torchlights, reflective vests, helmets, masks and mobile phones are among the many items the Foundation presented to the Park as response to help solve the challenges the park is faced with.

Speaking doing the presentation ceremony which was held at the Forestry Commission, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rigworld Group and Founder of Kofi Abban Foundation, Dr. Kofi Amoah Abban, indicated his love for wildlife.

According to him, the importance of wildlife to ecotourism cannot be overemphasized and that Ghana stands to gain a lot from the growth of ecotourism hence the need for government and other organizations to support the park.

He revealed that, during his Secondary School days, he had been part of the Wildlife Society and was happy his outfit, Kofi Annan Foundation, could be helping to improve efficiency in the operations of the park.

Dr Kofi Amoah Abban is also enthused about the operations of the park which he said, when given the needed logistics and support could do much more.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kaya Tours and Team Lead for Kofi Abban Foundation, Gilbert Abeiku ‘Santana’ Aggrey explained that the presentation was in response to the challenges the Foundation had identified during a visit to the Mole National Park a few months ago.

He said the challenges confronting the park were hindering the smooth operations of the park and it became necessarily for the Foundation to intervene and lend a helping had so as to salvage the situation at the park.

Receiving the items, the Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, John Allotey thanked the foundation for the gesture and promised that the items would go a long way to boost their efforts at promoting Ghana’s ecotourism.

He revealed that the Mole National Park which is the largest national park of 4577 sq km, has logistical constraints which pose serious challenge to its effective management.

He said: “Mole National Park has the highest number of elephants in West Africa and other attractions and surrounding communities benefit immensely from the magnetic pull of the park.”

However only 20% of the park was currently accessible.

Mr John Allotey called for more support, adding that the development of the park has a great potential for relaxation, research and entertainment.

The donation attracted several directors of the Forestry Commission including; Jones Nelson, Corporate Affairs Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mrs. Alisa Osei-Asamoah, President – Tour Operators’ Union of Ghana and Kojo Bentum-Williams, CEO – VoyagesAfriq, and others.