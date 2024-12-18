Kofi Adams Calls for Maturity and Cooperation as NDC Prepares for 9th Parliament

Kofi Adams, the Member of Parliament for Buem and former National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed gratitude to God and the people of Ghana following the party’s decisive victory in both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Speaking on Lawson TV after the election results, Adams highlighted the importance of maturity and reconciliation as the NDC prepares for the 9th Parliament, which is set to commence on December 16, 2024.

Adams urged his fellow NDC Members of Parliament (MPs) to take their seats on the minority side of the House, emphasizing that this gesture should not be seen as weakness, but as a sign of the party’s willingness to move forward and address unresolved issues. “We thank God for our success in the elections. It’s time to display maturity and focus on the matters at hand,” Adams said during his media engagement. “Our decision to occupy the minority side should not be seen as weakness but rather as a sign of willingness to resolve lingering issues for the good of Ghana’s democracy.”

This call for maturity follows a period of significant tension in the 8th Parliament, particularly surrounding the Supreme Court’s ruling on the declaration of four parliamentary seats as vacant. The decision sparked intense resistance and debates, leading to an October walkout by NDC MPs. Reflecting on these events, Adams stressed that the NDC’s return to the minority benches would provide an opportunity to revisit the Supreme Court’s ruling on the contested seats.

“Let me make this clear: we will revisit the matter of the four seats declared vacant. It is an issue we cannot brush aside,” Adams asserted. “We will decide, as Parliament, whether to overturn the Supreme Court’s ruling or uphold it. This must be resolved before the 9th Parliament begins.”

Looking ahead, Adams emphasized the need for cooperation between the NDC and their New Patriotic Party (NPP) counterparts in the upcoming parliamentary session. Despite the NDC’s resounding electoral victory, Adams called for collaboration in order to ensure the nation’s continued progress. “We achieved a significant victory, but this is not the time for arrogance,” he noted. “As we move into the 9th Parliament, we must encourage our colleagues in the NPP to stay engaged. The walkouts and boycotts that characterized past sessions must not repeat themselves. Ghanaians deserve better.”

Adams’ remarks underscored the NDC’s commitment to working constructively within Parliament to resolve pressing national issues and ensure the advancement of Ghana’s democratic principles.