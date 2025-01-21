Kofi Adams Expresses Passion for Boxing as He Accepts Sports Minister Nomination

Newly-nominated Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has shown his enthusiasm for the role and his deep passion for boxing, a sport he has long admired.

Adams, who represents the Buem Constituency in Parliament, made his sentiments known in a candid interview shortly before his appointment was officially confirmed on Tuesday afternoon. In the interview, he highlighted his vision for sports development in the country, particularly focusing on revitalizing grassroots sports programs.

“I love boxing. I will gladly accept the Sports Minister position if appointed. Let’s return to grassroots sports and implement it effectively,” Adams told GhOne TV, signaling his commitment to broadening the scope of sports in Ghana beyond the more widely followed disciplines.

His appointment by President John Dramani Mahama, part of a broader reshuffle of the cabinet, is expected to bring fresh energy to a ministry that has faced significant challenges in recent years. Adams, 49, will replace Mustafa Ussif, whose term was marred by criticisms over the handling of the sports budget and the performance of the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Notably, $8.5 million was allocated to the national football team for the tournament, drawing controversy over the effective use of resources.

Adams now takes on the difficult task of addressing a range of challenges facing the sector, including securing adequate funding for national teams, improving sports infrastructure, and bolstering the development of less-supported sports such as boxing. His passion for boxing, which he has openly championed, signals a renewed focus on providing resources and support for the development of this often-overlooked discipline.

With grassroots sports at the core of his agenda, Adams has expressed a desire to foster talent from the local level and ensure a more equitable distribution of resources across various sports. His appointment could mark a turning point in how sports development is approached in the country, as the new minister seeks to balance the needs of emerging talents with the demands of established programs.

While challenges remain, Adams’ passion and vision for sports in Ghana could be the catalyst needed to invigorate the sector and bring greater success to the country’s athletes on the global stage.