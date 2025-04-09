Kofi Adams Opens 3rd GHATUSA Competition

Minister for Sports and Recreation Kofi Adams has pledged the government’s commitment to promoting sports in the country. He gave the assurance at the opening ceremony of the third edition of the Ghana Technical University Sports Association (GHATUSA) competition in Cape Coast.

The event theme was “Embracing Sports for National Development: The Role of the Technical University.”

The GHATUSA is a biannual sports competition held by all ten technical universities in the country. It aims to develop students’ talent and produce the best sportsmen and women to represent the nation in international sporting disciplines.

The chairman of vice-chancellors of Technical universities in Ghana, Reverend Professor John Frank Eshun, who doubles as the Vice Chancellor of the Takoradi Technical University, expressed delight at the level of success chalked by the GHATUSA sporting disciplines since its inception.

He, however, disclosed that the participating technical universities have borne the cost of organizing such events for several years. Reverend Professor John Frank Eshun pleaded with corporate institutions and the government for support in subsequent GHATUSA competitions.

The Executive Secretary to Vice Chancellors of Technical Universities in Ghana, Joseph Mensah Oti-Asirifi, revealed that with the collapse of the National School Sport Festivals, the nation’s opportunity to groom and select the needed sportsmen and women to represent the country from second-cycle institutions has declined.

He praised some second-cycle institutions in the Central, Ashanti and a few other regions in the country for their efforts in ensuring that such sporting events are intensified to harness talents.

Touching on the GHATUSA competition, Mr. Joseph Mensah Oti-Asirifi noted that hundreds of students from the ten technical universities in the country will partake in 13 sporting disciplines from the 3rd of April to the 13th.

The five centres to host the event are Robert Mensah Stadium, UCC Sports Complex, the New Cape Coast Sports Stadium, Adisadel School Park and the St. Augustine College Park.

Joseph Mensah Oti-Asirifi indicated that financial challenges have impeded the vice-chancellors from organising the GHATUSA competition annually just as the GUSA competition.

He said Ghana has and continues to benefit from the GHATUSA competitions and identified Hamza Mohammed, Toric Kalolo, Edmond Ansah and many others as sportsmen and women that Ghana has had from the GHATUSA.

He used the occasion to ask the nation to consider sporting discipline as another career option for tertiary education apart from academic excellence.

He identified social networking among students from ten regions in the country as another benefit of hosting the events and appealed for timely interventions of all well-to-do Ghanaians, NGOs and the government in organising subsequent GHATUSA games.

The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, who opened the third edition of the GHATUSA competition, was delighted at the turnout for the event.

He revealed that he has taken many steps to develop the talents of students and individuals in sports. He indicated that the National Scholarship Secretariat would offer scholarships for students to travel to Jamaica and Cuba to harness their talents in athletics and boxing respectively in the future, an opportunity his ministry would have in place for the youth.

Mr. Kofi Adams also disclosed that President John Dramani Mahama’s proposal to establish the Sports Fund will go a long way in addressing the financial constraints confronting sports management in the education sector, and urged all well-meaning citizens, stakeholders, and corporate institutions to support it.

The Minister was hopeful that the massive agenda to promote sports and recreation in Ghana would help keep the youth busy and wean them off destructive activities like illegal mining and its related dangers such as forest degradation and water pollution.