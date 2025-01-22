Kofi Adams Pledges Holistic Sports Development as Minister Designate

Kofi Adams, the Minister Designate for the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, has expressed his commitment to fostering the development of all sports in Ghana, not just football.

In an interview with GHOneTV, Adams, who is set to replace Mustafa Ussif, emphasized that his vision is to ensure that every sport in the country receives the attention and resources needed to thrive.

At 49 years old, Adams is preparing for his vetting after being nominated for the role. He underscored the importance of a collective effort in the country’s sports development, noting that every sport should benefit from the time and energy invested in its growth. “As a Sports Minister, you are responsible for all of this. You are not only responsible for the Black Stars, but also for providing leadership to the federations and associations to ensure their success,” Adams stated.

While acknowledging football’s special place in the hearts of Ghanaians, Adams made it clear that his focus will be on the holistic development of sports. “I know that nations love football, and particularly, nations love football,” he said. “But you don’t reduce your focus on what the nation loves, you also develop all other sports, because everything must be developed holistically.”

Adams emphasized that when athletes from various disciplines excel, the glory ultimately comes to the nation as a whole, positively reflecting on all sports in the country. “No matter what, ultimately, when they shine, the glory comes to the nation, and it may positively also reflect on other sports, but our eyes will be on every sport,” he concluded.

As the new Minister of Sports, Adams is poised to take a comprehensive approach to sports management in Ghana, aiming for greater inclusivity and growth across all sporting sectors.