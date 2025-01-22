Kofi Adams Pledges to Revolutionize Ghana’s Sports Landscape

Ghana’s Minister Designate for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has promised to overhaul the country’s sports sector, with an ambitious vision that moves beyond football to include all sports disciplines.

Set to succeed Mustapha Yussif, Adams aims to reshape the sports landscape in Ghana, ensuring that a more holistic approach is taken, one that supports and develops sports beyond the Black Stars, the nation’s iconic football team.

In a recent interview on GHOne TV, Adams made it clear that the focus on football as the sole recipient of government support was over. “Sports is not football; sports is not Black Stars,” he declared, emphasizing that his role as the sports minister would extend to overseeing all federations and associations, including Black Queens, badminton, and more. He stressed the importance of offering leadership to various sports bodies to help them succeed, not just focusing on the Black Stars.

This shift in focus is welcomed by athletes and enthusiasts from other disciplines who have long felt sidelined. Adams believes that a thriving sports ecosystem requires investment across the board, allowing athletes from different fields to reach their potential, foster a culture of excellence, and build national pride.

While acknowledging football’s central role in Ghanaian culture, Adams stressed the need for a balanced development of all sports. “I know that football is the nation’s love, and so you don’t reduce your attention on what the nation loves, but you develop all other ones because everything must be developed holistically,” he said.

As Adams prepares to take on the responsibilities of his new role, he faces the challenge of creating an inclusive sports environment that benefits every discipline. With his commitment to equitable support for all sports, he hopes to leave a lasting impact on the country’s sporting future. The 49-year-old will undergo vetting before officially assuming his duties, and all eyes will be on him as he sets out to fulfill his vision.